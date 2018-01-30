|
Pink Introduces Daughter Willow To Rihanna
.
(Radio.com) Like many young girls, Willow Hart looks up to Rihanna. Most little girls, however, don't have pop superstar Pink for a mom. Thanks to her mom's connections--being nominated and performing at the GRAMMYs last night--Willow was able to meet her idol for an adorable backstage moment. "Dreams come true," P!nk posted in Instagram with an exceedingly cute photo of Willow and Rihanna in an embrace. "My daughter lives for this woman. So do I." P!nk's husband, Carey Hart, also shared a photo of the meeting, with yet another heart-warming shot of Willow meeting Rihanna. "I thought for sure mama P!nk had the Grammy in the bag tonight, but it didn't happen," Hart posted to Instagram, referencing the singer's nomination for Best Pop Solo Performance at the 60th annual GRAMMYs ceremony. "But, she made the night VERY memorable for Willz!!! Willz has been a fan of Rihanna for a long time, and mama got an intro for her. Major mom points tonight." See the posts here.
"Dreams come true," P!nk posted in Instagram with an exceedingly cute photo of Willow and Rihanna in an embrace. "My daughter lives for this woman. So do I."
P!nk's husband, Carey Hart, also shared a photo of the meeting, with yet another heart-warming shot of Willow meeting Rihanna. "I thought for sure mama P!nk had the Grammy in the bag tonight, but it didn't happen," Hart posted to Instagram, referencing the singer's nomination for Best Pop Solo Performance at the 60th annual GRAMMYs ceremony. "But, she made the night VERY memorable for Willz!!! Willz has been a fan of Rihanna for a long time, and mama got an intro for her. Major mom points tonight." See the posts here.
Radio.com is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
• Bob Seger Giving Away Previously Unreleased Song
• Avenged Sevenfold Skipped Grammys Over Rock Snubbing
• Classic Misfits Lineup Announce Historic Show
• Lynyrd Skynyrd Plan To Extend Their Farewell Tour
• Mastodon And Primus Announce U.S. Tour
• The Gaslight Anthem Announce 'The '59 Sound' Anniversary Tour
• Alice In Chains Announce Summer Headline Tour Dates
• Saxon Release 'They Played Rock And Roll' Video
• Radiohead's Jonny Greenwood Nominated For Oscar
• Clutch Finish Recording Their Forthcoming Album
• AWOLNATION Avoided Fake S*** On New Album 'Here Come The
• Ace Frehley Talks Reconnecting With Ex-KISS Bandmates
• Genesis Reunion A Possibility Says Tony Banks
• U2 Perform Latest Single At Grammy Awards
• Chester Bennington's Home Available for Rent
• Rae Sremmurd's Releasing Triple Album Says Mike WiLL Made-It
• Migos Release New 'Stir Fry' Music Video
• Alessia Cara Reacts To Grammy Win Backlash
• Ed Sheeran Accepts Grammys With Cat Photo
• Beyonce And Lana Del Rey Part Of Andrew Lloyd Webber Album
• John Legend And Chrissy Teigen Expecting Baby Boy
• Pink Introduces Daughter Willow To Rihanna
• Ally Brooke's Topic Collaboration Is 'Perfect'
• Zedd, Maren Morris, Grey Premiere 'The Middle' Visual During Commercial
• Steve Aoki And BTS Already Working On More New Music
• Julia Michaels Shares New Song 'Heaven'
• Chris Stapleton And Emmylou Harris Tribute Tom Petty At Grammys
• Country Stars Perform Las Vegas Tribute at 2018 Grammys
• Taylor Swift Sticks To Nashville Despite Changing Styles
• Natalie Portman To Sing Sia Composed Songs in New Movie
• Ten Ton Man - Dangerous Women & A Desperate Man
• Terror Universal - Make Them Bleed
• Road Trip: Springfield, MO's Route 66 Car Museum
• Travel News, Trips and Tips: Spotlight on Branson, MO
• Duran Duran - Girls on Film 1979 Demo
• Arthur Fowler - Here I Am Again
• Psychocide - Alcohol & Bad Decisions
• John 5 and the Creatures - It's Alive!
• Root 66: Hymn River Suite - Hundred Proof
• Root 66: Doyle Lawson & Quicksilver - Life is a Story
• Root 66: Lost Bayou Ramblers - Kalenda
• Root 66: Lynn Drury - Rise of the Fall
Contact Us - Privacy - Why we are antiMusic
Copyright© 1998 - 2018 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.
Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site.
Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.