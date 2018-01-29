Home | News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Singled Out | Feeds

Saxon Release 'They Played Rock And Roll' Video
01-29-2018
.
Saxon

Saxon have released a brand new music video for their track "They Played Rock and Roll". The song is the second single from the NWOBHM icon's forthcoming album "Thunderbolt".

The new album is set to hit stores on February 2nd and the new video can be streamed here. Frontman Biff Byford had this to say about the story behind the song, "The song tells the story of Saxon's very first tour in 1979 with Motörhead. I want people to get a flavor of what it was like in the UK in 79/80 for Saxon and Motörhead at the start of the 80s musical revolution."

He also said this of the forthcoming record, "This is album 22, and it's called Thunderbolt. It's a Storming Smashing Thundering collection of tracks we've been crafting with producer Andy Sneap and it's finished and ready to be unleashed. Stand clear and fasten your seat belts!"

The band has also announced that they will be launching a European tour and a North American trek with Judas Priest so support the new album. See the dates for the latter and the record's tracklisting below.

Thunderbolt Tracklisting:
Olympus Rising
Thunderbolt
The Secret of Flight
Nosferatu (The Vampires Waltz)
They Played Rock and Roll
Predator
Sons of Odin
Sniper
A Wizard's Tale
Speed Merchants
Roadie's Song
Nosferatu(Raw Version)*
*not available on vinyl

Thunderbolt 2018 North American Tour With Judas Priest
3-13-18 in Wilkes-Barre, PA at Mohegan Sun Arena
3-15-18 in Youngstown, OH at Covelli Centre
3-17-18 in Uniondale, NY at Nassau Coliseum
3-18-18 in Washington, DC at Anthem
3-20-18 in Newark, NJ at Prudential Center
3-22-18 in Uncasville, CT at Mohegan Sun Arena
3-23-18 in Worcester, MA at Palladium
3-25-18 in Ottawa, Can at The Arena - Td Place
3-27-18 in London, Can at Budweiser Gardens
3-28-18 in Oshawa, Can at Tribute Communications Centre
3-31-18 in Detroit, MI at Dtroit Masonic Temple
4-02-18 in Minneapolis, MN at The Armory
4-03-18 in Milwaukee, WI at Riverside Theater
4-05-18 in Green Bay, WI at Resch Center
4-06-18 in Hammond, IN at The Horshoe Casino
4-08-18 in Bloomington, IL at Grossinger Motors Arena
4-10-18 in Casper, WY at Casper Events Center
4-11-18 in Loveland, CO at Budweiser Events Center
4-13-18 in West Valley City, UT at Maverick Center
4-15-18 in Kent, WA at Snoware Center
4-17-18 in Portland, OR at Veterans Memorial Coliseum
4-19-18 in San Francisco, CA at The Warfield
4-21-18 in Las Vegas, NV at Las Rageous 2018
4-22-18 in Los Angeles, CA at Microsoft Theater
4-24-18 in Phoenix, AZ at Comerica Theater
4-26-18 in Tulsa, OK at Bok Center
4-28-18 in Dallas, TX at Bomb Factory
4-29-18 in Sugar Land,TX at Smart Financial Center
5-01-18 in San Antonio, TX at Freeman Coliseum

Saxon Music, DVDs, Books and more

Saxon T-shirts and Posters

More Saxon News

Saxon Music
