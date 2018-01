Saxon Release 'They Played Rock And Roll' Video

The new album is set to hit stores on February 2nd and the new video can be streamed here. Frontman Biff Byford had this to say about the story behind the song, "The song tells the story of Saxon's very first tour in 1979 with Motφrhead. I want people to get a flavor of what it was like in the UK in 79/80 for Saxon and Motφrhead at the start of the 80s musical revolution."

He also said this of the forthcoming record, "This is album 22, and it's called Thunderbolt. It's a Storming Smashing Thundering collection of tracks we've been crafting with producer Andy Sneap and it's finished and ready to be unleashed. Stand clear and fasten your seat belts!"



The band has also announced that they will be launching a European tour and a North American trek with Judas Priest so support the new album. See the dates for the latter and the record's tracklisting below.



Thunderbolt Tracklisting:

Olympus Rising

Thunderbolt

The Secret of Flight

Nosferatu (The Vampires Waltz)

They Played Rock and Roll

Predator

Sons of Odin

Sniper

A Wizard's Tale

Speed Merchants

Roadie's Song

Nosferatu(Raw Version)*

*not available on vinyl

Thunderbolt 2018 North American Tour With Judas Priest

3-13-18 in Wilkes-Barre, PA at Mohegan Sun Arena

3-15-18 in Youngstown, OH at Covelli Centre

3-17-18 in Uniondale, NY at Nassau Coliseum

3-18-18 in Washington, DC at Anthem

3-20-18 in Newark, NJ at Prudential Center

3-22-18 in Uncasville, CT at Mohegan Sun Arena

3-23-18 in Worcester, MA at Palladium

3-25-18 in Ottawa, Can at The Arena - Td Place

3-27-18 in London, Can at Budweiser Gardens

3-28-18 in Oshawa, Can at Tribute Communications Centre

3-31-18 in Detroit, MI at Dtroit Masonic Temple

4-02-18 in Minneapolis, MN at The Armory

4-03-18 in Milwaukee, WI at Riverside Theater

4-05-18 in Green Bay, WI at Resch Center

4-06-18 in Hammond, IN at The Horshoe Casino

4-08-18 in Bloomington, IL at Grossinger Motors Arena

4-10-18 in Casper, WY at Casper Events Center

4-11-18 in Loveland, CO at Budweiser Events Center

4-13-18 in West Valley City, UT at Maverick Center

4-15-18 in Kent, WA at Snoware Center

4-17-18 in Portland, OR at Veterans Memorial Coliseum

4-19-18 in San Francisco, CA at The Warfield

4-21-18 in Las Vegas, NV at Las Rageous 2018

4-22-18 in Los Angeles, CA at Microsoft Theater

4-24-18 in Phoenix, AZ at Comerica Theater

4-26-18 in Tulsa, OK at Bok Center

4-28-18 in Dallas, TX at Bomb Factory

4-29-18 in Sugar Land,TX at Smart Financial Center

5-01-18 in San Antonio, TX at Freeman Coliseum