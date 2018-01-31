Trace Adkins Announces How Did We Get Here Tour

Adkins' How Did We Get Here Tour kicks off on April 5 in Biloxi, Mississippi, and runs through October 27 in Tunica, Mississippi. The country performer will hit more than 30 cities throughout the majority of 2018.

Ticket pre-sale for select dates begins January 30 at 10 a.m. local time with the pre-sale password: SOLDIER. See Trace Adkins' How Did We Get Here Tour dates here.