Previously-Unreleased Jimi Hendrix Track Streaming Online (Week in Review)

.
Jimi Hendrix

Previously-Unreleased Jimi Hendrix Track Streaming Online was a top story on Wednesday: (hennemusic) The team behind Jimi Hendrix is streaming a previously-unreleased cover of the Muddy Waters classic, "Mannish Boy", as the lead track from the iconic rocker's forthcoming album "Both Sides Of The Sky."

The tune was recorded by the trio that would come to be known as Band Of Gypsys - Hendrix, bassist Billy Cox and drummer Buddy Miles - during their first-ever recording session on April 22, 1969 at the Record Plant in New York.

This lineup would go on to make its public debut during four performances at the city's Fillmore East on New Year's Eve 1969 and New Year's Day 1970, from which the live albums "Band Of Gypsys" (1970) and "Machine Gun" (2016) are derived.

Due March 9, the 13-track "Both Sides Of The Sky" delivers 10 unreleased tunes and marks the third volume in a trilogy from the Hendrix archives, following 2010's "Valleys Of Neptune" and 2013's "People, Hell And Angels."

Produced by Eddie Kramer alongside John McDermott and Janie Hendrix - the guitarist's sister and president of Experience Hendrix - the project includes guest appearances by Johnny Winter, Stepehen Stills, Lonnie Youngblood and original Jimi Hendrix Experience members Mitch Mitchell and Noel Redding.

"It was amazing just to watch him in the studio or live," explains Kramer. "The brain kicks off the thought process - it goes through his brain through his heart and through his hands and onto the guitar, and it's a seamless process. It's like a lead guitar and a rhythm guitar at the same time, and it's scary. There's never been another Jimi Hendrix, at least in my mind."

"Both Sides Of The Sky" will be issued via multiple formats, including CD, digital and a numbered, 180-gram audiophile double-vinyl. Stream the song - here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.

