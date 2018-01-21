|
Singled Out: Down & Out (Featuring Hit The Lights' Nick Thompson) (Week in Review)
.
Singled Out: Down & Out (Featuring Hit The Lights' Nick Thompson) was a top story on Thursday: Brisbane punk-pop band Down & Out just released their debut single "Horizon" featuring Nick Thompson from Hit The Lights and to celebrate we asked them to tell us about the track. Here is the story: The song has quite a bit of history; we wrote and recorded this years ago under a different band name with a friend Shinji, from the Japanese band Secret 7 Line, but never released it. Andy (Vocals/Guitar) was living in Brisbane and I (Mark (Guitar)) was in Sydney for work when I heard the news Shinji passed away in a car accident. Andy and I hadn't spoken much, I guess we were both busy with work and other projects, but when I heard about Shinji it was the first time we spoke. We threw around the idea of finishing the song and giving to Secret 7 Line for a tribute, which never came about. We decided to make 2 versions of the song, with the Shinji version for Japan release only. We thought it would be cool to contact one of our idols Nick Thompson from Hit The Lights to see if he would feature on the track. We couldn't believe he was keen and Andy and I kept it a bit of a secret from Anthony (Bass) and Josh (Drums) until the night of shooting the video clip. Suffice to say, they were just as stoked as we were. The song was written about how once a month we would go down the Gold Coast, get a hotel and drink ourselves silly. We tried to have that simple story line as the clip. We were so lucky in many aspects, firstly to get someone like Clay Fisher to direct and also everything to fall into place. We had arranged with the hotel to play in the room within a certain time frame and as we start up the first take I think "shit, this is way louder than I thought it would be", as we finish the take there is a banging on the door! That's it! We will have to stop, we have no plan b! Little lady at the door, "would you like fresh towels?". We are so stoked how the clip and song has been received so far with over 65,000+ views on Facebook in the first 3 days. We never imagined that sort of response! Much love to everyone who has checked it out! Hearing is believing. Now that you know the story behind the song, listen for yourself as you watch the video - right here!
