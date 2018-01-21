Luis Fonsi Leads Song of the Year Grammy Awards Nominees (Week in Review)



Luis Fonsi Leads Song of the Year Grammy Awards Nominees was a top story on Friday: (Radio.com) The 60th Annual GRAMMY Awards will be held January 28, and it's time for you to look back on the top songs of 2017. Whether you were dancing to "Despacito," sharing your "Issues," or even admitting "That's What I Like," all year long, it's time to check out the nominees for Song of the Year. Below, we explore each track that's up for Song of the Year at Music's Biggest Night. Multiple songs in this category contain profanity. "Despacito"- Luis Fonsi & Daddy Yankee Feat. Justin Bieber": You probably heard Luis Fonsi and Daddy Yankee's 'Despacito" everywhere you went this past year. The track was co-written by Fonsi, Daddy Yankee, and Erika Ender. The song became the ultimate hit when Justin Bieber was thrown into the mix. "Despacito" earned the Puerto Rican singer and rapper a No. 1 smash which was also named the most streamed song of 2017.

"That's What I Like" – Bruno Mars: Bruno Mars' 'That's What I Like" was the second single to be released from his 24K Magic album. The singer-songwriter's certified-platinum R&B track is a flashback to the early '90s. We agree with Vulture when they say, "You'll probably hear it at weddings forever." Mars has earned a total of six nominations at this year's GRAMMYs. See who else made the list - here.

