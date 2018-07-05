Pantera's Rex Brown Pays Tribute To Vinnie Paul

Brown issued the tribute to Rolling Stones. Here it is via Lambgoat, "I've been devastated, saddened, and shaken, almost beyond words, about the passing of my longtime brother in Pantera, Vincent Paul Abbott.

"While I understand and appreciate the desire to hear from me, I have taken my time to collect my thoughts, to begin to process this terrible loss. I've chosen to decline the interview requests, because this is not about me. This moment belongs to Vinnie.

"I'd like to send out my sincerest and heartfelt condolences to his relatives, to the Pantera family, to his newer family in Hellyeah, and to all of the fans that Vinnie Paul spent his life entertaining. My thoughts and prayers are with every one of you.

"I'm especially heartbroken for Vinnie's father, Jerry Abbott, who opened his studio and showed us the ropes in the early days. No man should have to bury his sons.

"All I can do is focus on the great times and the brotherhood the four of us shared."