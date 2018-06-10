News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Feeds




.

Corey Taylor Really Opening Up On Next Album
06-10-2018
.
Slipknot

Slipknot frontman Corey Taylor has shared some more details about the music for the band's forthcoming sixth studio album. The singer was asked about what is different with the new material from their past music.

He told Loudwire, "Well, it's been a heavy couple of years for me personally. So I'm working out some things, personally for myself, which has been great. I've been able to grab ahold of some of the depression that I've been fighting and formulate the way that I want to describe it. So some of these lyrics are, to me, some of the best I've ever written. It's probably the most I've shared in years.

"Hearing some of the guys in Slipknot read and react to some of the lyrics that I've been writing has been fantastic. I know Clown was like, just blown away by how open and raw it all felt. It felt like the old days. It felt like the beginning when it was just - we were the wound and the fans were the scabs. Trying to get it to heal and we were all trying to heal together. That's what this kind of feels like.

"It's been great watching the process and getting involved with the process, finally. Hearing the music that Clown and Jim and Jay and Alex and everybody else in the band has been really working on, and being able to listen to it with fresh ears and come at it from different standpoints has been really fulfilling. It's been really, really good."

Slipknot MP3s, CDs, DVDs and more

Slipknot T-shirts and Posters

More Slipknot News

Share this article
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Pin it Share on Reddit email this article


Related Stories


Corey Taylor Really Opening Up On Next Album

Slipknot Offshoot Sinsaenum Announce New Album

Corey Taylor Tributes Slipknot's Paul Gray- Ozzy Quits Driving- Arctic Monkeys Add Tour Leg- Tommy Lee's Son Off The Hook and more

Corey Taylor Shares Slipknot's Next Album Update

Slipknot Star Says He Will Never Go Back On Tour Again

Corey Taylor Reveals Timeline For New Slipknot Album

Slipknot Have Written 27 New Pieces Of Music 2017 In Review

Slipknot's Corey Taylor Zings Nickelback's Chad Kroeger 2017 In Review

Third Slipknot Member Undergoes Spinal Surgery 2017 In Review

Slipknot's Clown Reveals Timing Of Studio Return For New Album


advertisement


Day In Rock Reports
Fleetwood Mac Guitarist Dead At 68- Corey Taylor Really Opening Up On Next Album- Judas Priest Reunite With Glenn Tipton At Music Festival- Ghost Almost Top Album Chart- more

Guns N' Roses Add New Date To Fall Tour- As I Lay Dying Classic Lineup Returns- Ozzy Osbourne Addresses Satanism Claims- Iron Maiden Singer Says Music Industry Exploited Fans- more

KISS Planning Massive Multi-Year World Tour- Dave Grohl Plays A Joke On Fans At Foo Fighters Concert- Guns N’ Roses Play New Single Live- Deicide's Ralph Santolla RIP- more

Lynyrd Skynyrd Add New Leg To Farewell Tour- New Guns N' Roses Or New Nirvana Needed Says Tremonti- Murderdolls Future Activity Desired But Still Uncertain- more

advertisement
Rock News Stories
Fleetwood Mac Guitarist Dead At 68

Corey Taylor Really Opening Up On Next Album

Judas Priest Reunite With Glenn Tipton At Music Festival

Ghost Almost Top Album Chart With 'Prequelle' Debut

Iron Maiden Stream Footage From Legacy Of The Beast Tour

Video From Queen Tour Kick Off Goes Online

Black Sabbath Reveal Promo Video For Singles Box Set

The Who's Roger Daltrey Launches Symphonic Tommy Tour

Ray Davies Streams The Kinks Classic From Americana Album Sequel

Lenny Kravitz Releases Video For New Song Featuring Michael Jackson

KOYO Release 'Jettisoned' Video

Singled Out: The Values' Civil

Guns N' Roses Add New Stadium Date To Fall Tour

As I Lay Dying Classic Lineup Returns With New Video

Ozzy Osbourne Addresses Satanism Claims

Iron Maiden Frontman Says Music Industry Exploited Fans

- more

Reviews
All Recent Reviews and Interviews

Caught In The Act: Depeche Mode the Global Spirit Tour Part I

Ghostly Beard - Inward

Root 66: Bob Rea, The County Well and Joe Goldmark

Caught In The Act: Shania Twain Live In Chicago

Box Sets: The Alan Parsons Project - Eye in the Sky 35th Anniversary Edition

Jethro Tull 50th Anniversary Tour Kick Off

Strange Culprits

Get To Know... Marmalakes

Caught In The Act: U2's THE eXPERIENCE + iNNOCENCE Tour

Southern Halo - Just Like in the Movies

Sites and Sounds: On the Blue Cruise

On The Record: Mike Ness

Sites and Sounds: Cruise to the Edge

Caught In The Act: Sons Of Apollo Live In Chicago

Sites and Sounds: Missouri's Lake of the Ozarks

- more



Follow Us:

Contact Us - Privacy - antiMusic Email - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2018 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.