News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Feeds




.

Kreator, Dimmu Borgir and Hatebreed Announce Euro Tour
06-11-2018
.

Kreator and Dimmu Borgir have announced that they will be launching a coheadlining tour of Europe in December that will include support from Hatebreed and Bloodbath.

The tour will be kicking off on November 30th in Tilburg at O13 and will conclude on December 16th in London at the Roundhouse. Kreator's Mille Petrozza had this to say, "I am more than excited to team up with three of the strongest and most unique bands in today's metal world for this killer package.

"For this run, we have prepared the biggest production in the history of the band to bring the ultimate Kreator experience to a hall near you. The European Apocalypse will be the tour of 2018, and I can't wait to see all of you in December. Hail to the Hordes!"

Dimmu Borgir's Silenoz added, "It feels great to announce that we're finally touring Europe again. It's been a while, but we can't wait to share the Eonian energy with our fans - see you all in November and December!"

Kreator and Dimmu Borgir European Tour Dates:
November 30, 2018 NL - Tilburg, O13
December 01, 2018 DE - Hamburg, Sporthalle
December 02, 2018 DE - Frankfurt, Jahrhunderthalle
December 03, 2018 FR - Paris, L'Olympia
December 04, 2018 BE - Brussels, AB
December 06, 2018 IT - Milano, Alcatraz
December 07, 2018 DE - Munich, Zenith
December 08, 2018 DE - Ludwigsburg, MHP Arena
December 09, 2018 CZ - Prague, Forum Karlin
December 10, 2018 CH - Zurich, Halle 622
December 12, 2018 AT - Vienna, Gasometer
December 13, 2018 PL - Warsaw, Kolo Hall
December 14, 2018 DE - Leipzig, Haus Auensee
December 15, 2018 DE - Dusseldorf, Mitsubishi Electric Halle
December 16, 2018 UK - London, Roundhouse

MP3s, CDs, DVDs and more

T-shirts and Posters

More News

Share this article
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Pin it Share on Reddit email this article


Related Stories


Kreator, Dimmu Borgir and Hatebreed Announce Euro Tour

Fleetwood Mac Guitarist Dead At 68

Corey Taylor Really Opening Up On Next Album

Judas Priest Reunite With Glenn Tipton At Music Festival

Ghost Almost Top Album Chart With 'Prequelle' Debut

Iron Maiden Stream Footage From Legacy Of The Beast Tour

Video From Queen Tour Kick Off Goes Online

Black Sabbath Reveal Promo Video For Singles Box Set

The Who's Roger Daltrey Launches Symphonic Tommy Tour


advertisement


Day In Rock Reports
Ozzy Osbourne Wants Black Sabbath Reunion For Special Event- Video From Guns N' Roses Download Fest Headline Set Goes Online- A Perfect Circle Expand Tour and Release Video- more

Fleetwood Mac Guitarist Dead At 68- Corey Taylor Really Opening Up On Next Album- Judas Priest Reunite With Glenn Tipton At Music Festival- Ghost Almost Top Album Chart- more

Guns N' Roses Add New Date To Fall Tour- As I Lay Dying Classic Lineup Returns- Ozzy Osbourne Addresses Satanism Claims- Iron Maiden Singer Says Music Industry Exploited Fans- more

KISS Planning Massive Multi-Year World Tour- Dave Grohl Plays A Joke On Fans At Foo Fighters Concert- Guns N’ Roses Play New Single Live- Deicide's Ralph Santolla RIP- more

advertisement
Rock News Stories
Ozzy Osbourne Wants Black Sabbath Reunion For Special Event

Video From Guns N' Roses Download Fest Headline Set Goes Online

A Perfect Circle Expand Tour and Release Video

Ghost Announce North American Fall Tour

Anthrax Working On More Aggressive New Album

Monster Truck Release New Video Featuring Dee Snider

Led Zeppelin Preview Official 50th Anniversary Book

Corrosion Of Conformity and Orange Goblin Teaming For Tour

Bruce Springsteen Wins Tony For Broadway Show

Kreator, Dimmu Borgir and Hatebreed Announce Euro Tour

Fleetwood Mac Guitarist Dead At 68

Corey Taylor Really Opening Up On Next Album

Judas Priest Reunite With Glenn Tipton At Music Festival

Ghost Almost Top Album Chart With 'Prequelle' Debut

Iron Maiden Stream Footage From Legacy Of The Beast Tour

Video From Queen Tour Kick Off Goes Online

- more

Reviews
All Recent Reviews and Interviews

Caught In The Act: Depeche Mode the Global Spirit Tour Part I

Ghostly Beard - Inward

Root 66: Bob Rea, The County Well and Joe Goldmark

Caught In The Act: Shania Twain Live In Chicago

Box Sets: The Alan Parsons Project - Eye in the Sky 35th Anniversary Edition

Jethro Tull 50th Anniversary Tour Kick Off

Strange Culprits

Get To Know... Marmalakes

Caught In The Act: U2's THE eXPERIENCE + iNNOCENCE Tour

Southern Halo - Just Like in the Movies

Sites and Sounds: On the Blue Cruise

On The Record: Mike Ness

Sites and Sounds: Cruise to the Edge

Caught In The Act: Sons Of Apollo Live In Chicago

Sites and Sounds: Missouri's Lake of the Ozarks

- more



Follow Us:

Contact Us - Privacy - antiMusic Email - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2018 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.