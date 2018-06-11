Kreator, Dimmu Borgir and Hatebreed Announce Euro Tour

The tour will be kicking off on November 30th in Tilburg at O13 and will conclude on December 16th in London at the Roundhouse. Kreator's Mille Petrozza had this to say, "I am more than excited to team up with three of the strongest and most unique bands in today's metal world for this killer package.

"For this run, we have prepared the biggest production in the history of the band to bring the ultimate Kreator experience to a hall near you. The European Apocalypse will be the tour of 2018, and I can't wait to see all of you in December. Hail to the Hordes!"

Dimmu Borgir's Silenoz added, "It feels great to announce that we're finally touring Europe again. It's been a while, but we can't wait to share the Eonian energy with our fans - see you all in November and December!"

Kreator and Dimmu Borgir European Tour Dates:

November 30, 2018 NL - Tilburg, O13

December 01, 2018 DE - Hamburg, Sporthalle

December 02, 2018 DE - Frankfurt, Jahrhunderthalle

December 03, 2018 FR - Paris, L'Olympia

December 04, 2018 BE - Brussels, AB

December 06, 2018 IT - Milano, Alcatraz

December 07, 2018 DE - Munich, Zenith

December 08, 2018 DE - Ludwigsburg, MHP Arena

December 09, 2018 CZ - Prague, Forum Karlin

December 10, 2018 CH - Zurich, Halle 622

December 12, 2018 AT - Vienna, Gasometer

December 13, 2018 PL - Warsaw, Kolo Hall

December 14, 2018 DE - Leipzig, Haus Auensee

December 15, 2018 DE - Dusseldorf, Mitsubishi Electric Halle

December 16, 2018 UK - London, Roundhouse