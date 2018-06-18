News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Feeds




.

Foreigner And Whitesnake Kick Off North American Summer Tour
06-18-2018
.
Foreigner

(hennemusic) Foreigner and Whitesnake launched the Juke Box Heroes tour of North America at Darling's Waterfront Pavilion in Bangor, ME on June 15th and videos from the show have been posted online.

Following an opening set of Led Zeppelin classics by Jason Bonham's Led Zeppelin Evening, Whitesnake delivered a 10-song performance that leaned heavily on their self-titled 1987 album - from the opening tune, "Bad Boys", to show-closer "Still Of The Night" - while also featuring tracks from 1982's "Saints & Sinners' and 1984's "Slide It In."

Foreigner kicked off their 12-song set with "Long, Long Way From Home" - one of four tracks from the group's 1977 self-titled debut - while strictly sticking to material from their first five albums, up to 1984's "Agent Provocateur."

The band was joined during the encores by the Gardiner Area High School Choir for the 1984 smash, "I Want To Know What Love Is."

The 29-city summer concert series will wrap up in Irvine, CA on August 1. Watch videos from the opening night here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.

Foreigner MP3s, CDs, DVDs and more

Foreigner T-shirts and Posters

More Foreigner News

Share this article
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Pin it Share on Reddit email this article


Related Stories


Foreigner And Whitesnake Kick Off North American Summer Tour

Foreigner Top Charts With New Orchestra Album

Foreigner Release Live Orchestra Video For 'Urgent'

Foreigner Preview Tracks For Orchestra Release

Foreigner Release 'Say You Will' Live Orchestra Video

Foreigner's Mick Jones Wants To Record New Songs With Lou Gramm

Foreigner Release Orchestra Performance Video Of Classic Song

Foreigner Announce Live Orchestra Tour Dates

Foreigner Announce Very Special Release

Billy Joel Jams Foreigner Classics With Mick Jones And Lou Gramm


advertisement


Day In Rock Reports
Blink-182 Postpone Shows Due To Travis Barker Blood Clots- Iommi Endorses Special Black Sabbath Reunion Idea- Korn To Skip 'Dumb' Songs At Anniversary Shows- more

Guns N' Roses Jam Classic Song With The Foo Fighters- Megadeth Play Classic Song Live For First Time In Decades- Ghost And Deep Purple Help Honor Metallica- more

Tool's Maynard James Keenan Reveals Timeline For New Music- Van Halen TV Special To Air This Weekend- Stone Sour Announce U.S. Headline Tour Dates- Guns N' Roses- more

Twisted Sister's Jay Jay French Has Cancer Surgery- ISIS To Reunite As Celestial For Caleb Scofield Tribute Show- Guns N' Roses Live Stream 'Shadow Of Your Love' Performance- more

Page Too: As I Lay Dying Play First Show In Five Years- The Cramps' Nick Knox Dead At 60- Marilyn Manson A Lost Boy- Emmure Offshoot Painless- More

advertisement
Rock News Stories
Blink-182 Postpone Shows Due To Travis Barker Blood Clots

Iommi Endorses Special Black Sabbath Reunion Idea

Korn To Skip 'Dumb' Songs At Follow The Leader Anniversary Shows

Panic! At The Disco Add New North American Arena Tour Leg

Foreigner And Whitesnake Kick Off North American Summer Tour

Oasis Hit Milestone With 'Don't Look Back In Anger'

Rolling Stones Release Promo Video For New Box Set

Avenged Sevenfold, Godsmack, NIN Lead Louder Than Life Lineup

The Pineapple Thief Stream New Song 'Far Below'

Young The Giant And Lights Announce North American Tour

Guided By Voices Lead Athens Popfest Lineup

Bad Wolves Release 'Remember When' Video

Singled Out: DeCreek's Free

Guns N' Roses Jam Classic Song With The Foo Fighters

Megadeth Play Classic Song Live For First Time In Decades

Ghost And Deep Purple Help Honor Metallica With Polar Music Prize

- more

Reviews
All Recent Reviews and Interviews

Jonathan Davis - Black Labyrinth

Daryl Hall and John Oates & Train Live In Chicago

Caught In The Act: Depeche Mode the Global Spirit Tour Part II

Jann Arden - These Are The Days

The Alan Parsons Live Project In Phoenix

Caught In The Act: Depeche Mode the Global Spirit Tour Part I

Ghostly Beard - Inward

Root 66: Bob Rea, The County Well and Joe Goldmark

Caught In The Act: Shania Twain Live In Chicago

Box Sets: The Alan Parsons Project - Eye in the Sky 35th Anniversary Edition

Jethro Tull 50th Anniversary Tour Kick Off

Strange Culprits

Get To Know... Marmalakes

Caught In The Act: U2's THE eXPERIENCE + iNNOCENCE Tour

Southern Halo - Just Like in the Movies

- more



Follow Us:

Contact Us - Privacy - antiMusic Email - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2018 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.