A Pale Horse Named Death Announce Spring Tour For New Album
06-21-2018
A Pale Horse Named Death

(Freeman) Metal supergroup A Pale Horse Named Death have yet to formally announced their new album, which is expected to hit stores this fall, but that hasn't stopped them from announcing a spring tour of Europe to promote the effort. We were sent the following details:

The band led by founding Type O Negative and Life of Agony member Sal Abruscato the group released their debut And Hell Will Follow Me in 2011 followed by their sophomore album Lay My Soul to Waste in 2013.

A Pale Horse Named Death's lineup also includes Johnny Kelly (Type O Negative) on drums, Joe Taylor and Eddie Heedles on guitars and Eric Morgan on bass.

A Pale Horse Named Death Us East Coast Dates
07.07.2018 US, Clifton (NJ) - Dingbats
04.10.2018 US, Brooklyn (NY) - The Kingsland
05.10.2018 US, Philadelphia (PA) - Voltage Lounge
07.10.2018 US, Stanhope (NJ) - The Stanhope House

European Tour 2019
Presented by: Slam Magazine, Rock Hard & Metaltix
22.03.2019 UK, London - 02 Academy Islington 2
23.03.2019 UK, Manchester - Rebellion
24.03.2019 UK, Birmingham - 02 Academy 3
26.03.2019 BE, Deinze - Elpee Live Club
27.03.2019 CH, Zurich - Bogen F
28.03.2019 DE, Stuttgart - Universum
29.03.2019 DE, Munchen - Strom
30.03.2019 DE, Dresden - Eventwerk
31.03.2019 DE, Berlin - Bi Nuu
02.04.2019 DE, Hamburg - Logo
03.04.2019 NL, Eindhoven - Blue Collar
04.04.2019 DE, Bochum - Rockpalast
05.04.2019 DE, Dusseldorf - Tube
06.04.2019 DE, Mannheim - MS Connexion Complex

Freeman submitted this story.
It may be edited- Excerpted here with permission.

A Pale Horse Named Death MP3s, CDs, DVDs and more

A Pale Horse Named Death T-shirts and Posters

More A Pale Horse Named Death News

