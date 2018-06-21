A Pale Horse Named Death Announce Spring Tour For New Album

The band led by founding Type O Negative and Life of Agony member Sal Abruscato the group released their debut And Hell Will Follow Me in 2011 followed by their sophomore album Lay My Soul to Waste in 2013.



A Pale Horse Named Death's lineup also includes Johnny Kelly (Type O Negative) on drums, Joe Taylor and Eddie Heedles on guitars and Eric Morgan on bass.

A Pale Horse Named Death Us East Coast Dates

07.07.2018 US, Clifton (NJ) - Dingbats

04.10.2018 US, Brooklyn (NY) - The Kingsland

05.10.2018 US, Philadelphia (PA) - Voltage Lounge

07.10.2018 US, Stanhope (NJ) - The Stanhope House



European Tour 2019

Presented by: Slam Magazine, Rock Hard & Metaltix

22.03.2019 UK, London - 02 Academy Islington 2

23.03.2019 UK, Manchester - Rebellion

24.03.2019 UK, Birmingham - 02 Academy 3

26.03.2019 BE, Deinze - Elpee Live Club

27.03.2019 CH, Zurich - Bogen F

28.03.2019 DE, Stuttgart - Universum

29.03.2019 DE, Munchen - Strom

30.03.2019 DE, Dresden - Eventwerk

31.03.2019 DE, Berlin - Bi Nuu

02.04.2019 DE, Hamburg - Logo

03.04.2019 NL, Eindhoven - Blue Collar

04.04.2019 DE, Bochum - Rockpalast

05.04.2019 DE, Dusseldorf - Tube

06.04.2019 DE, Mannheim - MS Connexion Complex