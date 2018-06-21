|
A Pale Horse Named Death Announce Spring Tour For New Album
.
(Freeman) Metal supergroup A Pale Horse Named Death have yet to formally announced their new album, which is expected to hit stores this fall, but that hasn't stopped them from announcing a spring tour of Europe to promote the effort. We were sent the following details: The band led by founding Type O Negative and Life of Agony member Sal Abruscato the group released their debut And Hell Will Follow Me in 2011 followed by their sophomore album Lay My Soul to Waste in 2013. A Pale Horse Named Death Us East Coast Dates
Freeman submitted this story.