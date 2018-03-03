LA Chargers Joe Barksdale Rocks With New Album

While it's not unusual for a 21st Century American to tackle a second job, the release of Joe Barksdale's debut album yields a unique pairing of occupations: NFL offensive lineman by day, aspiring guitar star at night.

Independently released on his Hear My Music label, Butterflies, Rainbows & Moonbeams reveals a remarkably confident guitarist with a comfortable voice and eclectic range, a notable launch considering the Los Angeles Chargers' offensive tackle only began his music journey when the 2013 season wrapped.

"I am extremely competitive, extremely, and I apply that to my musical career," says Barksdale. "That's why I've been telling everyone who interviews me that I am going to be one of the greatest guitar players of my generation before it's all said and done."

Barksdale describes himself as a blues guitarist, but while his affection for that tradition centers the album's sound, Butterflies veers into neo soul, contemporary jazz and even alternative rock. The four covers that supplement his nine originals reveal his range: along with blues greats Elmore James and Freddy King, the album sources Jimi Hendrix and MGMT.

"I don't think my music is definable," says Barksdale. "It just hits you in the soul and it feels good."

Barksdale recalls listening to "a whole lot of rap" as a youth, but his tastes expanded as he matured. "You're listening to Gospel, rap, soul and R&B; those were the four major food groups for black, inner-city Detroit." Attending plays with his aunt during high school years introduced him to classical, swing and jazz; he began listening to alternative rock and neo soul during his years at Louisiana State University, and after college plunged into his grandfather's passion, the blues.

While most people pursue a second occupation to feed the family, the eight-year NFL lineman pursued music to nourish his soul. "I experienced a pretty significant death in my life when the 2013 season ended, Charleston Fobbs, a. guy who was like my Dad. Jeff Fisher, who was the head coach of the Rams at the time, asked me what I was doing for the offseason, because he knew I was still hurting. He told me I should pick up the guitar because he saw a lot of similarities between his son and me. He said his son really enjoyed the guitar and he suggested I try it, too, so that's what I did."