Noah Cyrus Debuts New Single And Talks Miley Comparisons

The track laments the state of the world and is a heavy meditation on our digital culture and the lengths to which young people go to seek approval. But you wouldn't know it from all the kids singing along to the track and seemingly ignoring or misinterpreting the message.

In an interview with NME, Noah explained the genesis of the new track. "The song is mainly about social media," she said. "I believe that with young people today who have been growing up on social media, it gives us a false sense of reality, of who you need to be and what you need to do, what you need to wear and what you need to look like."

Now that Noah has her own recording career, comparisons to her sister Miley (and references to her dad Billy Ray) are inevitable. Noah says she finds them annoying… but they don't annoy her.

"They're annoying but they don't bother me," she said. "They really don't make sense to me, but no, they don't annoy me. I have always been me as my own person so what other people said didn't really bother me. I knew that there would be comparisons and stuff but I didn't let like that get in the way of wanting to make music."

These days she's doing her own thing. Listen to the new track here.