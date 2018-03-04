Jaden Smith No Longer Drake and Kanye West's Little Hommie

When asked about famous pals like Kanye West, Drake and Donald Glover (a.k.a. Childish Gambino), Jaden says things just haven't been the same since Syre peaked at #24 on the Billboard albums chart.

"It's really changed," he told Complex. "I always felt like Little Homie before and that allowed me in all of their circles. But now that I'm on the charts next to them, I'm not really Little Homie anymore." Read more here.