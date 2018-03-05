Lorde Covers Frank Ocean And Debuts New Music At Tour Opener

Lorde sang "Solo" from the R&B artist's 2016 album Blonde, putting a fresh spin on the track. Lorde also made good on her promise to perform previously unreleased music from the Melodrama sessions on tour.

Last night she introduced a new song (title unknown) with a jaunty piano line and a high-energy pop hook. It may not have made the cut for the final album, but fans will enjoy hearing the track on tour. Watch fan footage of the new track and "Solo," here.