Record Store Day Loaded With Exclusives From Legendary Rockers

As usual, classic rock fans will have plenty of exclusive wax to covet, led by the previously announced trove of David Bowie albums, Neil Young live in 1973 and a Led Zeppelin 7-inch with new mixes that will surely be among the most sought-after releases this year.

Pink Floyd are reissuing their debut, The Piper at the Gates of Dawn, on mono vinyl for the first time in 50 years, while the Grateful Dead's 1987 tour with Bob Dylan, Dylan & the Dead, will arrive on on red and blue tie-dye vinyl. Jimi Hendrix's "Mannish Boy" b/w "Trash Man" taken from 1969 sessions is set for a 7-inch release.

Johnny Cash's famous At Folsom Prison is being released in a special five-LP set that combines all of both sets Cash performed that day, as well as performances by June Carter, Carl Perkins and the Statler Brothers. The loaded package features a 12-inch single of band rehearsals from the night before at a Sacramento, CA, hotel room. Read more here.