Meghan Trainor Was 'Not In a Happy Place' For 'All About That Bass'

Trainor explained to Fresh 102.7's Karen Carson that she "was not in a happy place" with herself at the time and "even when I was promoting self love" she wasn't treating herself the way she knew she should — and the way she does now.

"I'm working on it every day," Trainor admits. The "No Excuses" explains how simple lifestyle changes have made such a big impact, plus, one of the ways she's tackling her new life goals is through a buddy system with fiance Daryl Sabara.

"We work out together every single day," says Trainor. "We try to eat, no sugar and no carbs. It's a lifestyle, I'm not dieting, I feel better and mentally my anxiety was gone when I began treating my self better. I look good and happy and you can see the difference. You can look at yourself and I believe it. Compliment yourself out loud, that helps a lot." Read more here.