Surprise Onstage Marriage Proposal At Demi Lovato Show

Doing the proposing was Shane Bitney Crone, the subject of the heart-wrenching 2013 documentary, Bridegroom, where Crone was barred from the funeral of his longtime boyfriend by the family.

Crone and Lovato are friends, and the pop star helped him stage the elaborate proposal to his current partner, American Idol finalist Rayvon Owen.

Lovato kicked off the moment by having one of her dancers pluck Owen from the crowd. That's when Crone emerged from a trapdoor on the stage to surprise his man.

The emotional moment energized the crowd, as the newly engaged couple embraced and kissed at center stage. Lovato followed the proposal by serenading the couple with the song "Yes" from her most recent album, Confident. Read more here.