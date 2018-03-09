Old Dominion Perform 'Be with Me' On Late Night TV

The 2017 release has earned Old Dominion's Matthew Ramsey, Trevor Rosen, Brad Tursi, Geoff Spring, and Whit Sellers two nominations at the 2018 ACM Awards including Vocal Group of the Year and Album of the Year.

Last summer, the band unveiled the "Be with Me" music video which sends a strong message of female empowerment. The song follows their smash hit, "No Such Thing as a Broken Heart." Watch the band's late night performance here.