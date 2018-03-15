|
Alice Cooper In 'Jesus Christ Superstar' Trailer
(Radio.com) "Superstar," the most famous and recognizable song from the classic Andrew Lloyd Weber/Tim Rice musical, serves as the soundtrack for the trailer. The clip reveals Sara Bareilles as Mary Magdalene, rock legend Alice Cooper as King Herod, and John Legend in the title role. Watch the video trailer here.
