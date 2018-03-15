Justin Timberlake Launches 'Man of the Woods' Tour

on Tuesday night, the former *NSYNC singer kicked off the album's world tour with the first of two sold-out shows in Toronto, Ontario. Timberlake's set list included a mix of new material, such as "Flannel" and "Supplies" from Man Of The Woods and throwback hits like "Senorita" and "SexyBack."

The set took fans on a journey through the 16 years of JT's solo stardom. It also included an eclectic medley of covers: "Dreams" by Fleetwood Mac, "Ex-Factor" by Lauryn Hill, "Come Together" by the Beatles and "Thank God I'm A Country Boy" by John Denver. Timberlake performed with a 15-piece band on a set that included trees, laser projectors and a giant Man Of The Woods logo. Check out the tour opening setlist here.