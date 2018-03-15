Kanye West Hijacked Shia LaBeouf's Wardrobe?

The saga began with West's song, "No More Parties in L.A.," during which he raps the line: "I wish I dressed as fresh as Shia LaBeouf." It was enough to spark a visit to LaBeouf's home to talk about a possible art collaboration. West's plan: a pop-up shop featuring the actor's clothing.

'Around the same time, I took my mother to his concert. She is, of course, obsessed with Kanye West," LaBeouf told Esquire. "When I brought her backstage, he was a f—ing sweetheart to her. And it just felt fair. So I'm like, 'Go for it, my guy. Take everything you want.' And he did. He took all my f—ing clothes. Me and him haven't really been in contact since he blew up onstage and, you know, s— on me." Read more here.