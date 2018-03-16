American Idol Teen Did Not Like Katy Perry's On-Air Kiss

'I was a tad bit uncomfortable," Glaze told The New York Times. 'I wanted to save it for my first relationship. I wanted it to be special." Glaze confessed to the judges that he had never been kissed before after he mentioned that he enjoyed his work as a cashier because it let him meet 'cute girls."

'Would I have done it if she said, 'Would you kiss me?' No, I would have said 'no,'" he said. 'I know a lot of guys would be like, 'Heck yeah!' But for me, I was raised in a conservative family and I was uncomfortable, immediately." Read more here.