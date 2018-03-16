|
Steven Page To Perform With The Barenaked Ladies, Launch UK Tour
.
Steven Page shared some big news with fans first off he will be going a special one-time only rare jam with The Barenaked Ladies and will also be heading to the UK this summer for a tour. Page will be performing with The Barenaked Ladies (the first together in nearly a decade) at The Juno Awards 2018 where the band will be inducted into the Canadian music hall of fame. UK fans will be able to catch the Canadian music icon on tour this summer beginning on August 6th in Brighton at Komedia and will be on the road until the 18th when he wraps up the trek in Nottingham. He had this to say, "After 10 years away, I brought my trio over to the UK last October to see if people still wanted to hear me in concert. I was blown away by the response. It was a truly moving and inspiring experience for all of us and I promised to return as quickly as possible. I'm thrilled to announce our return this coming August". Mon 06 Aug 2018 Brighton Komedia
Page will be performing with The Barenaked Ladies (the first together in nearly a decade) at The Juno Awards 2018 where the band will be inducted into the Canadian music hall of fame.
UK fans will be able to catch the Canadian music icon on tour this summer beginning on August 6th in Brighton at Komedia and will be on the road until the 18th when he wraps up the trek in Nottingham.
He had this to say, "After 10 years away, I brought my trio over to the UK last October to see if people still wanted to hear me in concert. I was blown away by the response. It was a truly moving and inspiring experience for all of us and I promised to return as quickly as possible. I'm thrilled to announce our return this coming August".
Mon 06 Aug 2018 Brighton Komedia