Steven Page To Perform With The Barenaked Ladies, Launch UK Tour

Page will be performing with The Barenaked Ladies (the first together in nearly a decade) at The Juno Awards 2018 where the band will be inducted into the Canadian music hall of fame.

UK fans will be able to catch the Canadian music icon on tour this summer beginning on August 6th in Brighton at Komedia and will be on the road until the 18th when he wraps up the trek in Nottingham.

He had this to say, "After 10 years away, I brought my trio over to the UK last October to see if people still wanted to hear me in concert. I was blown away by the response. It was a truly moving and inspiring experience for all of us and I promised to return as quickly as possible. I'm thrilled to announce our return this coming August".

Mon 06 Aug 2018 Brighton Komedia

Tue 07 Aug 2018 Bristol Fleece

Wed 08 Aug 2018 Liverpool Arts Club

Fri 10 Aug 2018 London Union Chapel

Sat 11 Aug 2018 Holmfirth Picturedrome

Mon 13 Aug 2018 Belfast Empire Music Hall

Tue 14 Aug 2018 Dublin Whelans

Thu 16 Aug 2018 Edinburgh Queens Hall

Fri 17 Aug 2018 Glasgow Oran Mor

Sat 18 Aug 2018 Nottingham Rescue Rooms