ZZ Top and John Fogerty Talk Upcoming Summer Tour
03-16-2018
ZZ Top

(hennemusic) ZZ Top guitarist Billy Gibbons and John Fogerty are sharing a preview of their summer US tour in a new interview with Rolling Stone. The "Blues And Bayous" trek will begin in Atlantic City, NJ on May 25, with shows scheduled to wrap up in Welch, MN on June 29.

"I've been wanting to kind of hook up with Billy or ZZ for a long time," explains Fogerty about the origins of the 2018 run. "I think we've traded emails. I ran into him down somewhere and I was playing and Billy was playing the next night. I had him come into my show and we did 'Sharp Dressed Man.' It was a lot of fun. He sent me a couple of emails. I think he even gave me a CD or two that he labelled 'Big Ol' Blues.' There was a whole bunch of great old songs on there. We've been trying for a while and it finally has fallen into place, which I'm delighted about."

The ZZ Top guitarist reveals the pair will take turns closing the show each night. "We're tossing the coin," says Gibbons. "Who is going to start, who is going to stop and do we have to stop? That was the real question. I think it'll work out nicely. It's a collaboration experience, which I think makes a lot of sense, not only for both bands, but for the fans and followers."

Fans can expect some new sonic experiences when both acts play together on the month-long run. "Hopefully we're going to have a little cross-pollination," predicts Fogerty. "That's the plan. Something like that needs a tad bit of, if not rehearsal, at least a tad bit of discussion to make it seem worthwhile to the audience, anyway. Selfishly, this is just a bucket list thing for me. I'm really looking forward to jamming and becoming intimately aware of their music and all the little things that happen during their set." Read more here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.

