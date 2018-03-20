News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Feeds




Bleachers Releases 'Alfie's Song' Music Video
03-20-2018
Bleachers

(Radio.com) Bleachers are feeling the love, and it hurts. Jack Antonoff's band has shared 'Alfie's Song (Not So Typical Love Song)," a new Bleachers song taken from the soundtrack to new coming of age movie, Love, Simon.

The song now comes with a wacky new video-in-a-video that finds Antonoff in a When Harry Met Sally rom-com-styled clip, with an emphasis on the comedy.

The video finds Antonoff hopelessly attempting to film the movie's ending and climatic kiss between Billy Crystal and Meg Ryan, only to be thwarted at every turn, and painfully so.

The creative clip is an ideal visual for the peppy new track from Love, Simon, the current box office hit about a teen coming to terms with his sexuality. Watch the video here.

Radio.com is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright Radio.com/CBS Local - Excerpted here with permission.

