Red Hot Chili Peppers Stars Do Surprise Jam With Pearl Jam

RHCP drummer Chad Smith and guitarist Josh Klinghoffer jumped up on stage with the Seattle band for a fiery version of "Rockin' In The Free World," which can be seen in an online video.

This impromptu super-group formed onstage at a recent Pearl Jam show in Brazil, where things got pretty wild. Pearl Jam singer Eddie Vedder crisscrosses the stage to toss tambourines in the crowd, as well as giving himself a bath in what appears to be a bottle of red wine. Watch the moment here.