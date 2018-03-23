|
Slash Working On A New Album To Be Released This Fall
(hennemusic) On a break from his extended reunion tour with Guns N' Roses, Slash is currently in the studio working on his third studio album with Myles Kennedy & The Conspirators. "I'm excited about the new stuff we put together for this next record; it's got some cool songs and it's got a great live feel." explains Slash. "I've been working with Myles, Brent and Todd for about 8 years now. It's been an amazing ride so far; as a band we continue to get better which is great. "With the addition of [guitarist] Frank Sidoris since the World On Fire tour, I feel we have hit a great, creative stride which I definitely think shows on this next record." Working alongside producer Michael "Elvis" Baskette (Alter Bridge, Iggy Pop, Incubus), the guitarist plans to release the project this fall in sync with a North American tour. The set will mark the follow-up to 2014's "World On Fire", which debuted and peaked at No. 10 on the US Billboard 200. Read more here.
