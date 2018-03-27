Steve Miller Band Release 'Stranger Blues' Live Video

The duo teamed up on the late bluesman's 1962 single in Costa Mesa, CA on a joint trek last year that went so well that they decided to head out again in 2018.

"Music is ethereal - it moves back and forth between the past and the future," says Miller. "I'm very excited to announce that 2018 is our 50th anniversary of recording and touring together as the Steve Miller Band, and we plan to travel between the psychedelic sixties through the future with a vengeance!"

Frampton will again join Miller onstage for some mid-set jamming for the three-month summer 2018 tour, which will begin in Evansville, IN on June 12. Ahead of the summer series, Miller and Frampton will perform a handful of shows in western Canada and the US that also includes Miller's appearance on the final day of New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival on Sunday, May 6. Watch the video and see the dates here.