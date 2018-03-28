James Taylor Guests On Charlie Puth's New Single 'Change'

The two get together on the smooth, acoustic-guitar driven tune, with vocalists' distinctive voices meshing beautifully over the warm track. The song is far more reflective of classic James Taylor than anything on the current pop charts, and benefits mightily from the simple arrangement.

"Change" is the latest from Puth's star-studded new album, Voicenotes, which will also features Boyz II Men and Kehlani. Voicenotes is due to debut on May 11. Listen to "Change" here.