Chvrches Streaming New Track 'Never Say Die'

Mayberry called the cut 'one of my favorite songs on the record because it really leans into the juxtaposition of what we do -- the mixture between the dark and the light," reports NME. She added that it's "melodic and direct, but uses some of the gnarliest sounds we've ever tried."

So far Chvrches have released the album's lead single "Get Out" and "My Enemy," which features Matt Berninger of The National. Love Is Dead is set to be released on May 25. Listen to "Never Say Die" here.