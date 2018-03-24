News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Feeds




.

SZA Shares Wisdom From Her Mother (Week in Review)

.
SZA

SZA Shares Wisdom From Her Mother was a top story on Wednesday: (Radio.com) Somebody needs to get SZA's mom on TV, as the singer's mom is doling out sage advice like the next Oprah Winfrey. "The Weekend" singer shared an inspiring text message she received from her mother, and it's as good as any self-help book found on Amazon.

"Some fire words from mommy I wanted share for whoever needs em," SZA posted on Twitter along with the text message, which offers a detailed and thorough list of how to get your act together and make "more space in your life for the things you love and want to do."

SZA's mom also asked her GRAMMY nominated daughter for "honest feedback" on her advice. Considering the 62K likes and 16K retweets at press time, it's safe to say that feedback is pretty positive. See the tweet - here.

Radio.com is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright Radio.com/CBS Local - Excerpted here with permission.

SZA Music, DVDs, Books and more

SZA T-shirts and Posters

More SZA News

Share this article
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Pin it Share on Reddit email this article


Related Stories


SZA Says Her Next Album Will Be Her Last

SZA Shares Wisdom From Her Mother

SZA Hints At A Deluxe Edition Of 'Ctrl'

Kendrick Lamar And SZA Releases 'All the Stars' Video

SZA And Metro Boomin Featured In Gap Ad

Kendrick Lamar And SZA Lead TDE: The Championship Tour

Paramore Combine 'Grow Up' with SZA's '20 Something'

Bruno Mars, Cardi B, SZA Lead Grammy Performers

Kendrick Lamar and Sza Debuts New Track 'All The Stars'

Kendrick Lamar's 'Humble' Lyrics Controversy Confuses SZA 2017 In Review


More Stories for SZA

SZA Music

advertisement


News Reports
Day in Rock:
Slash Working On A New Album To Be Released This Fall- Red Hot Chili Peppers Stars Do Surprise Jam With Pearl Jam- Jack White Streams New Song 'Ice Station Zebra'- more

Recap: Foreigner's Mick Jones Wants To Record New Songs With Lou Gramm- Godsmack And Shinedown Teaming Up For Summer Tour- Blink-182 Announce Las Vegas Residency- more

Angus Young Writing New AC/DC Album To Feature Axl Rose?- Glenn Tipton Returns To Judas Priest For Encore Performance- Springsteen Adds Over 80 Shows To Broadway Run- more

Page Too:
Sia And David Guetta Release New Song 'Flames'- Blake Shelton, Chris Stapleton, Carrie Underwood Lead CMA Fest- Jeezy Announces Next Album Will Be His Last- more

Page Too Rewind: Drake May Be Collaborating With Lauryn Hill- Jason Aldean Reveals New Album Title Song 'Rearview Town'- The Chainsmokers Stream New Track 'Everybody Hates Me'- more

SZA Says Her Next Album Will Be Her Last- Beyonce and Jay-Z Reportedly Working On Joint Project- Lollapalooza Lead By Bruno Mars, The Weekend, Jack White, Arctic Monkeys- more

advertisement
Rock News Stories
Slash Working On A New Album To Be Released This Fall

Red Hot Chili Peppers Stars Do Surprise Jam With Pearl Jam

Jack White Streams New Song 'Ice Station Zebra'

Billy Corgan Opens Up About Smashing Pumpkins Reunion

Cheap Trick Frontman Robin Zander To Make Broadway Debut

Pink Floyd Announce Latest Vinyl Reissue

Thirty Seconds To Mars Reveal New Album 'America' Details

Panic! At The Disco Bring 'Say Amen (Saturday Night)' to 'Fallon'

Aerosmith's Steven Tyler Releases 'Out On A Limb' Doc Trailer

Serj Tankian Helps Prophets of Rage Tribute Chris Cornell

Singled Out: Divided Minds

Angus Young Writing New AC/DC Album To Feature Axl Rose?

Glenn Tipton Returns To Judas Priest For Encore Performance

Bruce Springsteen Adds Over 80 Shows To Broadway Run

Panic! At The Disco Announce New Album and Release Say Amen Video

Steven Tyler Day In Nashville For Film Festival Doc Premiere

• more

Page Too News Stories
Sia And David Guetta Release New Song 'Flames'

Blake Shelton, Chris Stapleton, Carrie Underwood Lead CMA Fest

Jeezy Announces Next Album Will Be His Last

Kacey Musgraves Mixes Disco And Country With 'High Horse'

Harry Styles Serenades Fan With Taylor Swift's '22'

Shawn Mendes Releases New Single 'In My Blood'

Cardi B Reveals That She Has Ended Her Twitter Hiatus

Taylor Swift Surprises Amber Rose And Wiz Khalifa's Son

Carrie Underwood's Husband Shares Father-Son Fishing Moment

Liam Payne Celebrates Son's 1st Birthday On Social Media

Pink Tweets Message of Support to Fans Fighting Cancer

Future's New Music Featured In 'Superfly' Reboot Trailer

Halsey Speaks About Struggle With Endometriosis

Queen Latifah's Mother Rita Passes Away

SZA Says Her Next Album Will Be Her Last

Beyonce and Jay-Z Reportedly Working On Joint Project

• more

Reviews
All Recent Reviews and Interviews

Root 66: John McCutcheon- Caroline Cotter- Raven and Red

Johnny Chops & the Razors - (Self-titled)

Savannah Stopover Music Festival

Midnight Crisis - Heart Beatings

Passport: St. Patrick's Day Edition

Travel News, Trips and Tips: St. Patrick's Day Special Edition

Road Trip: St. Patrick's Day Edition - 8 Things To Do In Dublin, Ireland

Root 66: John McCutcheon- Caroline Cotter- Raven and Red

The Blues: Savoy Brown-Albert Castiglia- Peter Parcek

The Best Films of 2017: A Different Point of View

Road Trip: Las Vegas- The Mob Museum

Downes Braide Association - Skyscraper Souls

Root 66: Patrick Coman - Tree of Life

Afrika Mamas - Iphupho

Dinola - Up High

• more



Follow Us:

Contact Us - Privacy - antiMusic Email - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2018 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.