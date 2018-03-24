The main riff in the verse for Quittin Time was written while I was attempting to play a guitar other than a Les Paul for the first time since I was 18. I bought this Strat and every time I picked it up I gravitated towards working on that riff, it just came out of that guitar somehow. I ended kind of hating the guitar and only played one show with it before I went back to the Les Paul (what was I thinking), but I'm glad i tried because I love that riff and that song and I don't think I'd have them without that guitar. I actually sold it to Clay from The Artisanals (they rule, go listen to them). The lyrics to the chorus, "half past the crack of the crystal and fifteen minutes til the whistle", is something my grandpa would say whenever anyone asked him what time it was - without fail. Obnoxious, yet charming. I have no clue what that means but it always sounded like someone was about to get off work to me, so it seemed like the perfect break up metaphor when i was writing this song. ?

Hearing is believing. Now that you know the story behind the song, listen for yourself - right here!