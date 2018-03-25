"It is with a heavy heart that I share the news my mother, Rita Owens passed away today," Latifah wrote. 'Anyone that has ever met her knows what a bright light she was on this earth. She was gentle, but strong, sweet, but sassy, worldly but pragmatic, a woman of great faith and certainly the love of my life."

'She had struggled with a heart condition for many years and her battle is now over," she continued. "I am heartbroken but know she is at peace. Thank you for your kindness, support and respect for our privacy at this time. Much Love, Dana Owens (aka Queen Latif"Žah), forever Rita Owens' daughter." Read more - here.