Classless Act Making Waves With Steven Adler, Dio Gigs

. (MSO) Classless Act will descend upon Los Angeles for their first-ever performances this May. Founded in 2016 by 15-year-old childhood friends London Hudson (drums), who's the son of Slash, and Nico Tsangaris (lead guitar), the band's lineup is rounded out by Derek Day (23, lead vocals), Dane Pieper (20, rhythm guitar), and Franco Gravante (21, bass).



The Southern California quintet will make their live debut this Sunday, May 6 when they take the stage at the fourth annual "Ride For Ronnie" concert and motorcycle ride presented by the Ronnie James Dio Stand Up and Shout Cancer Fund. They join a high-profile bill headlined by Steven Adler's All Star Band, Dio Disciples, Lynyrd Skynyrd tribute act One More From the Road, Railgun and more. Slash says: "The annual Ride For Ronnie event is a great collective effort for a great cause supporting cancer research and prevention, and with great live music and motorcycles, you can't go wrong. It's especially cool this year as my son's band, Classless Act are performing. Stand Up and Shout!"



Next up, Classless Act will serve as direct support to Adler's Appetite at a sold-out Whisky-A-Go-Go gig on Thursday, May 10. They'll bring unbridled energy, powder keg passion, and one anthem after another to this hallowed Sunset Strip stage. Handpicked on the bill by iconic Guns N' Roses co-founder and Adler's Appetite namesake Steven Adler, the show promises to be just one of many unforgettable milestones for CLASSLESS ACT in 2018.



"I love their music," shares Adler. "It reminds me of a 21st century Guns N' Roses, Aerosmith, and Lynyrd Skynyrd. I just love all three of those bands. They sound great. I'm a real rock and roller; they're a real rock 'n' roll band. I hope we get to do more shows together!" MSO submitted this story.

