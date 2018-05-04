|
Classless Act Making Waves With Steven Adler, Dio Gigs
(MSO) Classless Act will descend upon Los Angeles for their first-ever performances this May. Founded in 2016 by 15-year-old childhood friends London Hudson (drums), who's the son of Slash, and Nico Tsangaris (lead guitar), the band's lineup is rounded out by Derek Day (23, lead vocals), Dane Pieper (20, rhythm guitar), and Franco Gravante (21, bass). Slash says: "The annual Ride For Ronnie event is a great collective effort for a great cause supporting cancer research and prevention, and with great live music and motorcycles, you can't go wrong. It's especially cool this year as my son's band, Classless Act are performing. Stand Up and Shout!"
