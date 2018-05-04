News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Feeds




Ghost Unplug For Grammy Museum Performance, Announce Special Show
05-04-2018
Ghost

(hennemusic) Ghost performed a brief acoustic set at the Clive Davis Theater inside the Grammy Museum in Los Angeles on May 1, and video from the event has surfaced online.

New frontman Cardinal Copia was joined by three Nameless Ghouls to deliver stripped-down versions of three tunes: "Rats", the lead single from their forthcoming album "Prequelle"; the Grammy Award-winning single "Cirice" from 2015's "Meliora"; and, "Jigolo Har Megiddo" from 2013's "Infestissumam."

The rare, intimate performance comes just days before the launch of a spring US tour that will begin in Riverside, CA on May 5. Ghost will preview opening night with a show at The Roxy Theatre in Los Angeles this Friday.

"We wish to inform you Ghost has been summoned to perform at The Roxy Theatre to kick off the Rats On The Road Tour," says the band. "Tickets are available only at the Rats On The Strip Pop-Up at The Roxy, starting at noon PST on Friday, May 4. This ritual rewards ghoulish attire! All ages." Watch video from the acoustic set here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.

