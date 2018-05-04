|
Singled Out: Angela Josephine's 40 Days
Angela Josephine released her new album "Daylight" today (May 4th) and to celebrate we asked her to tell us the story behind the song "40 Days". Here is the story: Back in June of 2012, I was following the adventures of a guy named Steve Cannon who was running 40 marathons in 40 days around Lake Michigan to raise awareness and funds for cancer research. Several members of my family had struggled with and succumbed to the disease, so he caught my attention. Starting off in Chicago, he was following the west shoreline through Wisconsin, into the Upper Peninsula and down through lower Michigan on his way back to Chicago, passing through Traverse City which is where I live. Hearing is believing. Now that you know the story behind the song, listen for yourself and learn more about the album right here!
