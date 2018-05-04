Slash Finishes Recording New Solo Band Album

"We just finished a record," Kennedy tells WRIF 101.1 FM Detroit. "Actually, I just finished my vocals for that last week, so there's another record in the can. And it'll probably come out later this year"

Working alongside producer Michael "Elvis" Baskette (Alter Bridge, Iggy Pop, Incubus), the guitarist plans to release the project this fall in sync with a North American tour.

"I'm excited about the new stuff we put together for this next record; it's got some cool songs and it's got a great live feel," Slash explained recently. "I've been working with Myles, Brent and Todd for about 8 years now. It's been an amazing ride so far; as a band we continue to get better which is great.

"With the addition of [guitarist] Frank Sidoris since the World On Fire tour, I feel we have hit a great, creative stride which I definitely think shows on this next record." Read more here.