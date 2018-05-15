Foreigner Top Charts With New Orchestra Album

According to Billboard, the project - which sees the veteran band reinterpret their hits with a 58-piece orchestra and a 60-piece choir during a pair of May 2017 sold-out shows in Lucerne, Switzerland - debuts at No. 1 on both the Classical Albums and Classical Crossover Albums charts.

Foreigner earn their first No. 1's on both charts after selling 3,000 copies in the week ending May 3, according to Nielsen Music. Conducted by Ernst Van Tiel, the set represents a year-long collaboration between Foreigner founding member and lead guitarist Mick Jones and Grammy-nominated composing/arranging team Dave Eggar and Chuck Palmer. Read more here.