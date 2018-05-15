|
Slash Creates Theme Song For Video Game
Guns N' Roses guitarist Slash and Nicholas O'Toole have teamed up to cowrite the new theme song for Rainbow Studios' popular off-road racing video game MX vs ATV All Out. Slash and O'Toole had previously teamed up to composed the score to Slash's first ever horror film titled Nothing Left To Fear, and re-teamed to create the track "Vanishing Point" for this game.
