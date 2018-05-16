News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Feeds




Foo Fighters Frontman Dave Grohl Planning Epic Track
05-16-2018
Dave Grohl

Foo Fighters frontman Dave Grohl has revealed that he is planning to record a 25 minute instrumental track where he will play every instrument on the song.

Grohl revealed the plans to Madison.com: "I have a studio in Los Angeles where I'm going to set up an expanse of instruments - several drum kits, a load of guitars, bass, rhythm and lead.

"I'll hit play and the clock will start ticking. I'll record the first drum part, then I'll run to the next drum set and play another drum part that will record over the first.

"Then I'll do the same with all the guitars - all assigned to a different moment in the instrumental." He then added: "The best part is we'll film everything with multiple cameras so by the end of it, you'll see and hear one song being played for 25 minutes, with six different Dave Grohls playing every note, on every single instrument, all the way through in one take."

