Guns N' Roses Add New Leg To Reunion Tour

The band has expanded their Not In This Lifetime tour, featuring original members Axl Rose, Slash and Duff McKagan, with six new dates in Asia this November.

They will kick things off in Jakarta, Indonesia on the 11th, followed by shows in Manila, Kuala Lumpur, Taipei and two nights in Hong Kong on November 20th and 21st, followed by their previously announced appearance in Abu Dhabi on the 25th.

Guns N' Roses Fall Reunion Tour Dates

11-8 Jakarta, Indonesia

11-11 Manila, Philippians

11-14 Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia

11-17 Taipei, Taiwan

11-20 Hong Kong, China

11-21 Hong Kong, China

11-25 Abu Dhabi, UAE