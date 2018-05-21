Journey's Jonathan Cain Announces New Album

Cain released his memoir "Don't Stop Believin': The Man, the Band, and the Song that Inspired Generations" on May 1st and will now reveal the new digital album next month.

The new collection will include 19 tracks in all, including two brand new songs and five previously never released tracks with the album acting as a companion to the book.

The brand new songs include the title track featuring Neal Schon's son Miles, and "What Else Have I Missed," a collaboration with songwriter Gary Baker and steel guitarist Dan Dugmore.

The never previously released songs include "Waitin' On The Wind," "Crossing The Great Divide," "Shine," "Mixed Blessings" and "The Day They Became Angels."

The latter song was inspired by a school fire that claimed lives of 92 of Cain's classmates. "The fire shook my faith as an eight-year-old child," says Cain, "but when I look back now, I see a thread of redemption. That tragedy forever changed fire codes around the world, saving countless others."