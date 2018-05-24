News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Feeds




Fifth Angel Announce First Album In Almost 30 Years
05-24-2018
Fifth Angel

Fifth Angel have announced that they will be releasing their first new studio album in almost 30 years this September. Entitled "The Third Secret", the album will be released under their just inked deal with Nuclear Blast Records.

Bassist John Macko had this to say, "When we began this process, we always were mindful to write songs that moved us as a band first. We felt that if we achieved that, then the music will most likely touch our fans as well."

Lead vocalist and guitarist Kendall Bechtel added, "We are very proud of the new album! We hope the fans will hear the classic threads of the Fifth Angel they know and love, along with the growth and maturity the individuals of the band have gone through over the years. We hope they love the new songs as much as we do!"


Bechtel also had this to say about the new record deal, "We also want to say a special thank you to Nuclear Blast for giving us the musical freedom to create the art that we feel best represents Fifth Angel!

"We had an incredible and very long journey creating this record and we hope the fans love it as much as we loved making it for them. In the end, it is the fans of the music that keep it alive, and without you this record would not be possible!"

