Between The Buried And Me Leads Summer Slaughter Tour Lineup

The North American trek is scheduled to kick off on July 13th in Raleigh, NC at The Ritz Raleigh and will be concluding on August 19th in Austin, TX at the Empire Garage & Control Room.

Terror Universal's Massacre shared his excitement about the upcoming road trip, "We are thrilled to be included in this year's edition of the Summer Slaughter Tour! We are going to pummel and destroy stages from coast to coast in North America alongside some of our favorite bands!"



Summer Slaughter Tour Dates:

7/13 - Raleigh, NC - The Ritz Raleigh

7/14 - Myrtle Beach, SC - House Of Blues

7/15 - Atlanta, GA - The Masquerade

7/17 - Lynchburg, VA - Phase 2

7/18 - Baltimore, MD - Baltimore Sound Stage

7/19 - New York City, NY - Irving Plaza

7/20 - Sayreville, NJ - Starland Ballroom

7/21 - Worcester, MA - The Palladium

7/22 - Philadelphia, PA - Theater Of Living Arts

7/24 - Chicago, IL - Concord Music Hall

7/26 - Detroit, MI - Majestic Theater

7/30 - Columbus, OH - Express Live

8/2 - Kansas City, MO - Uptown Theater

8/3 - Minneapolis, MN - Skyway Theater

8/5 - Denver, CO - Ogden Theatre

8/7 - Seattle, WA - Showbox Sodo

8/10 - Berkeley, CA - The UC Theater

8/11 - Los Angeles, CA - The Novo

8/12 - Anaheim, CA - Grove Of Anaheim

8/14 - Phoenix, AZ - The Marquee

8/17 - Dallas, TX - Gas Monkey Live!

8/18 - Houston, TX - House Of Blues

8/19 - Austin, TX - Empire Garage & Control Room