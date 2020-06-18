Ratt, Tom Keifer, Skid Row and Slaughter Summer Tour Canceled

Ratt broke the bad news to fans that The Big Rock Summer Tour that was also set to feature Cinderella frontman Tom Keifer, Skid Row and Slaughter has been canceled.

The trek was originally set to kick off on June 3rd in Farmingville, NY at the Long Island Community Hospital Amphitheater at Bald Hill and run through September 19th in Los Angeles, CA at the Hollywood Palladium, but has been canceled due to Covid-19.

Ratt had this to say, 'The Big Rock Summer Tour' will no longer be taking place as originally scheduled this summer and fall. Tickets will automatically be refunded at point of purchase. Thank you for understanding."





