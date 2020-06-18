.

Ratt, Tom Keifer, Skid Row and Slaughter Summer Tour Canceled

Keavin Wiggins | 06-18-2020

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Pin it Share on Reddit email this article

Ratt

Ratt broke the bad news to fans that The Big Rock Summer Tour that was also set to feature Cinderella frontman Tom Keifer, Skid Row and Slaughter has been canceled.

The trek was originally set to kick off on June 3rd in Farmingville, NY at the Long Island Community Hospital Amphitheater at Bald Hill and run through September 19th in Los Angeles, CA at the Hollywood Palladium, but has been canceled due to Covid-19.

Ratt had this to say, 'The Big Rock Summer Tour' will no longer be taking place as originally scheduled this summer and fall. Tickets will automatically be refunded at point of purchase. Thank you for understanding."


Related Stories


Ratt, Tom Keifer, Skid Row and Slaughter Summer Tour Canceled

Ratt Star In New GEICO Commercial

Ratt, Tom Keifer, Skid Row and Slaughter Announce Summer Tour

Ratt's Stephen Pearcy Streams Song From Upcoming Solo Album

Ratt Reveal Plans To Launch 2018 Tour

More Ratt News


advertisement
Day In Rock

Motley Crue, Def Leppard, Poison Announce New Tour Dates-Queen Announce YouTube Tour Watch Party Protest the Hero Release New Album Early- Journey- Ozzy Osbourne- more

Reviews

Singled Out: Izzie's Caravan's Drownin' Man's Blues

Mallavora - The Paradise EP

Father's Day Gift Guide

Singled Out: Smackbound's Close To Sober

Singled Out: Electric Mob's Devil You Know

advertisement
Latest News

Queen Announce YouTube Tour Watch Party

Protest the Hero Release New Album Early

Allman Betts Band Premiering 'Magnolia Road' Video

Cypress Hill Hosting Virtual Live Performance

Hockey Dad Stream New Song and Sell Out 'Alive At The Drive-In' Shows

Pharmacose Release 'The Clearing' Video

Motley Crue, Def Leppard, Poison Announce New Stadium Tour Dates

Journey's First Album In Almost A Decade Taking Shape