Veil Of Maya and Brand Of Sacrifice Lead Summer Slaughter Lineup

(Cosa Nostra) After a four year hiatus, the most extreme tour of the year, Summer Slaughter is back with a vengeance. The mammoth, 21-date run this year will be co-headlined by Veil Of Maya and Brand Of Sacrifice, who will be performing their first ever full headline sets. Joining them will be Gideon, Left To Suffer, Ten56, Tallah, Cabal and Brat with one more to be announced. Tickets for this epic return will go on sale at 10am local on Friday, April 26th.

Speaking on today's news, Brand Of Sacrifice vocalist, Kyle Anderson shares, "We're so excited to introduce the new age of Summer Slaughter this year with Veil of Maya and this truly awesome lineup of bands! Back in 2019 we were the first band on the bill, so it's a bit surreal to be here at the top, bringing in the new era of the tour with our first ever full headline set."

Marc Okubo, guitarist of co-headliners, Veil Of Maya adds, "It's an absolute honor to be back on the Summer Slaughter tour. This tour has been responsible for some of my favorite memories of playing music and some of my greatest friendships. This year's lineup is amazing and I can't wait to share the stage with these incredible bands."

Summer Slaughter creator and Owner/CEO of the Sumerian Group, Ash Avildsen tells us, "This tour has been crucial year after year for breaking new artists as well as elevating the headline status of established acts. I'm thrilled to be able to bring it back with such a youthful lineup, grateful for all the fans who have stuck by the brand and excited for the new generation to experience the tour for the first time."

The 2024 Summer Slaughter tour will begin in Brooklyn, NY on July 12th and will continue throughout the USA, laying waste to a further 19 cities before wrapping up in Reading, PA on August 10th (full dates listed below). Get ready at 10am local on Friday, April 26th when tickets go on-sale, as this line-up will sell out fast!

SUMMER SLAUGHTER 2024

7/12 - Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Monarch

7/13 - Pittsburgh, PA @ Mountain View Amphitheatre + ***

7/14 - TBA on May 20

7/15 - Norfolk, VA @ The Norva

7/17 - Nashville, TN @ Marathon Music Works

7/20 - Lexington, KY @ Manchester Music Hall **

7/22 - Fort Wayne, IN @ Piere's

7/23 - Sauget, IL @ Pops ***

7/25 - Houston, TX @ Warehouse live

7/26 - Dallas, TX @ South Side Music Hall

7/27 - Austin, TX @ The Far Out Lounge

7/28 - San Antonio @ TX @ Aztec Theater

7/30 - Phoenix, AZ @ The Marquee

7/31 - Los Angeles, CA @ The Wiltern

8/01 - Riverside, CA @ Riverside Municipal Auditorium ***

8/03 - Denver, CO @ Summit Music Hall ***

8/05 - Chicago, IL @ House of Blues

8/06 - Pontiac, MI @ Crofoot Complex

8/08 - TBA on May 20

8/09 - Sayreville, NJ @ Starland Ballroom

8/10 - Reading, PA @ Reverb

+ no Veil of Maya

** no Veil of Maya / Brand of Sacrifice / GIDEON

*** no BRAT

