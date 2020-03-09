Ratt, Tom Keifer, Skid Row and Slaughter Announce Summer Tour

Rock fans will be able to party like it's 1989 this summer when Ratt, Cinderella frontman Tom Keifer, Skid Row and Slaughter team up for The Big Rock Summer Tour.

The Live Nation produced trek is set to kick off on June 3rd in Farmingville, NY at the Long Island Community Hospital Amphitheater at Bald Hill and will conclude on September 19th in Los Angeles, CA at the Hollywood Palladium.

Ratt frontman Stephen Pearcy had this to say "We're looking forward to layin' it down on 'The Big Rock Summer Tour'. The band is firing on all cylinders and more than ready for the shows with some great bands. Let the games begin!"

Tom Keifer shared, "We are celebrating 30 years of kick ass rock with Ratt, Skid Row and Slaughter this summer, and promise to bring a 100% live, loud, leave-it-all-on-the-stage #keiferband-style rock show in every city 'The Big Rock Summer Tour' comes to! See y'all at the show!"

Skid Row's Rachel Bolan added, "This is more than an incredible summer tour with four killer bands and three decades of hits. It's a traveling rock and roll circus with friends we've known for more than 30 years! And we are ready to tear sh*t up!"

Slaughter concluded, "Unleash three decades of killer music and let the soundtrack of the summertime begin. We're looking forward to lighting up the stage with all the bands and you rock and roll maniacs! Get loud! Get crazy! And get ready for 'The Big Rock Summer Tour'! It's gonna be one wild ride!" See the dates below:

June 03 - Farmingville, NY - Long Island Community Hospital Amphitheater at Bald Hill

June 06 - Rosemount, IL - Rosemont Theatre

June 09 - Sterling Heights, MI - Michigan Lottery Amphitheater at Freedom Hill

June 10 - Cincinnati, OH - PNC Pavilion at Riverbend Music Center

June 12 - Atlantic City, NJ - Hard Rock Casino at Etess Arena

June 13 - Canandaluga, NY - CMAC

June 14 - Bethel, NY - Bethel Woods Center for the Arts

Aug. 25 - Syracuse, NY - St. Joe's Health Amphitheater at Lakeview

Aug. 27 - Hampton Beach, NH - Hampton Beach Casino Ballroom

Aug. 28 - Uncasville, CT - Mohegan Sun Arena

Aug. 29 - Scranton, PA - The Pavilion at Montage Mountain

Sep. 01 - Holmdel, NJ - PNC Bank Arts Center

Sep. 05 - Grand Island, NE - Nebraska State Fair (Ratt, Skid Row, Quiet Riot)

Sep. 06 - Denver, CO - Levitt Pavillion (Ratt, Skid Row, Quiet Riot, Slaughter)

Sep. 08 - Austin, TX - Austin City Limits Live at the Moody Theater

Sep. 09 - Irving, TX - The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory

Sep. 16 - Salt Lake City, UT - Utah State Fair/Days of 47 Arena

Sep. 18 - Reno, NV - Grand Theatre at the Grand Sierra Resort

Sep. 19 - Los Angeles, CA - Hollywood Palladium





