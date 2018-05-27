Singled Out: Wax On Water's Chelsea 05-27-2018

. Electro-grunge meets industrial artist Wax On Water (Maya Fire) just released a new single called "Chelsea" and to celebrate we asked her to tell us the story behind the track. Here is the story: When I first started writing my album Procession, I knew that I wanted the Wax on Water sound to be a meld of hard and soft, ugly and beautiful, as that felt (and feels) like the world I inhabit. Chelsea F*** is the best example of what I was trying to achieve in that respect - if every song on the album is one of my children, I would characterise Chelsea as the abrasive teenager of the gang. I was born & raised in the UK and grew up on the a musical diet of the classics such as Kate Bush, Bowie, Floyd, Led Zep - and the indie-goth bands I loved like The Cure, Sisters of Mercy and Depeche Mode (who incidentally hail from the next town from where I was born) - but I was also very taken with the grunge and industrial scene in the 90s - I always felt that bands like Ministry, Nine Inch Nails, Soundgarden, Alice in Chains and Nirvana were producing a really exciting sound that spoke to me on every level. The song is called Chelsea F*** because I had lived in Chelsea (London) before moving to Camden and I had really hated how Chelsea had turned from the edgy home of Punk to the sanitised playground of the upper classes. Chelsea is a 'f*** you' to tedious normality - it's an ode to anger. I am a classically trained pianist and singer, but an average guitarist. I tried to find someone to play the guitar sound that I had in my head, but no one got it, so I just ended up playing it myself. I created a grungy-industrial guitar sound and aggressive beats that would musically disrupt the song throughout and punctuate the lyrics of disintegration that I wrote. You'll notice that in Chelsea, the protagonist is a boy - this is because I couldn't bring myself to write those lyrics about me per se - it felt too painful, too real - even though the self-destruction, paranoia and fear in the song is totally about where I was mentally at that time. The vision that I had of myself was very distorted and my life was spiralling out of control. In combination with a bout of really bad depression, the only thing that I could do to find salvation was to write. If writing the Procession album was cathartic, then writing Chelsea F*** was my way of reinhabiting who I was; it is the sound of a soul climbing out of a tar pit. Hearing is believing. Now that you know the story behind the song, listen for yourself and learn more about her forthcoming debut album right here! Wax On Water MP3s, CDs, DVDs and more Wax On Water T-shirts and Posters More Wax On Water News Share this article



Related Stories



Singled Out: Wax On Water's Chelsea

