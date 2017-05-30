The benefit will take place at the Emirates Old Trafford Cricket Ground. Grande will be joined by Justin Bieber, Coldplay, Katy Perry, Miley Cyrus, Pharrell Williams, Usher, Take That, Niall Horan, and others.
Last week Grande announced her intention to return to Manchester for a benefit concert. "I'll be returning to the incredibly brave city of Manchester to spend time with my fans and to have a benefit concert in honor of and to raise money for the victims and their families," she wrote. "I want to thanks my fellow musicians and friends for reaching out to be part of to our expression of love for Manchester. I will have details as soon as everything is confirmed." Read morehere.
During the performance JLo paused for a second before remarking, "Huh, booty call." She then tossed her head back diva style and continues on with the rest of her concert.
The two were rumored to be together earlier this year, though Lopez remained coy on their official status at the time. Things seemed to fizzle out fairly quickly with Lopez moving on to a relationship with Alex Rodriguez. Watch the cliphere.
There's just one catch: Engel says ideally, it would be Bieber from around 2012 before he achieved massive international fame and before he got more than a few tattoos.
After all, Engels wants the person who gets the part to look believable enough to play a high schooler. As a time machine seems out of the question, Engel explained he would he happy with someone who is Bieber-esque. Watch the TMZ videohere.
On the track, the singer celebrates falling in love with a woman who makes him want to sing--you guessed it--another love song. The upbeat single arrived just in time for summer and Ne-Yo will spend the next weeks promoting it on television.
The single coincides with Ne-Yo's upcoming judging gig on World of Dance, the Jennifer Lopez-fronted dance competition that premieres tonight. Ne-Yo, Julianne Hough and Jenna Dewan-Tatum will join Lopez to steer professional dancers toward a prize of $1 million. Listen to "Another Love Song"here.
Directed by Nabil, the video features Lamar driving a flying car through a surreal desert landscape, Sremmurd rapping in the backseat of a car while an astronaut shoots a UFO at him and a larger-than-life Mane stomping through the barren area.
Not to mention, giant pill capsules fall from the sky like rain and the vehicle looks like it leaves water skiing marks on the highway. The video mixes up some of your favorite rappers with super unexpected sci-fi elements. Road "tripping" indeed. Watch the cliphere.
The "Wasted Time" singer decided to let his audience fill in for Underwood at a recent appearance at the Grand Ole Opry. Before he played, he told his audience, "We're going to try this song that is a duet, but I am Carrie-less tonight.
"So, I thought I could get somebody out of the audience to sing it, or I could think that there's safety in numbers and get the whole tribe to sing tonight." Watch the performance and the original music videohere.
This was apparent during his stop on The Ellen DeGeneres Show when he performed the new single, albeit accidentally remixed. While on stage in the Adorama Theater at Fresh 102.7 for an "Up Close and Personal" event with fans, Niall admitted he had forgotten his own lyrics to the song.
"I ended up doing two passes of the performance because I actually forgot the first line of the second verse," Niall told morning hosts Karen and Jeffrey. "I just start over-thinking stuff," Niall admitted. "I wrote the song and I forgot the lyrics to it!"
Speaking of writing the track, what was it that inspired Niall to put the pen to paper on this one? Read about thathere.
The event will take place August 23 at the Ryman Auditorium in Nashville, Tennessee, and be broadcast later on CBS. Special honorees for the 52nd Academy of Country Music Awards include Kelsea Ballerini, Eric Church, Toby Keith, Bob Kingsley, Reba McEntire, Nashville, Willie Nelson, Dolly Parton, Shel Silverstein and George Strait.
Additional off-camera categories that will be feted at the 11th Annual ACM Honors event will include Industry Awards and Studio Recording Awards. Read morehere.
"Surprise coming. ttyl.," she wrote. The singer also posted a short video which features a woman dancing around in a dress while a brief snippet of music plays in the background.
There are also uncaptioned posts, showing the dress up close. The country star is currently prepping her second studio album for release later this year. Check out the postshere.
It's a wonder that Liam (who famously plays well with others) wasn't invited to the English estate for cocktails and selfies. Noel's war of the Rolodex also brought A-listers like Michael Fassbender and Alicia Vikander to the soiree. Two weeks ago, Liam expressed dismay that he and their mother were left off the guest list, referring to Noel as a "potato."
"Re potatoes 50th he's not invited none of his family not even his own mother says a lot about the man and his part planner pair of wankers," he wrote. Read morehere.
