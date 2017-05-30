(Radio.com) Ariana Grande has announced that she will return to Manchester this Sunday (June 4) for a benefit concert and has revealed the all star lineup for the event. The benefit will take place at the Emirates Old Trafford Cricket Ground. Grande will be joined by Justin Bieber, Coldplay, Katy Perry, Miley Cyrus, Pharrell Williams, Usher, Take That, Niall Horan, and others. Last week Grande announced her intention to return to Manchester for a benefit concert. "I'll be returning to the incredibly brave city of Manchester to spend time with my fans and to have a benefit concert in honor of and to raise money for the victims and their families," she wrote. "I want to thanks my fellow musicians and friends for reaching out to be part of to our expression of love for Manchester. I will have details as soon as everything is confirmed." Read more

(Radio.com) Jennifer Lopez might have just let it slip that Drake was her "booty call" during a recent show. The "Ain't Your Mama" singer was performing on stage when Drizzy's "Hotline Bling" tune began to play. During the performance JLo paused for a second before remarking, "Huh, booty call." She then tossed her head back diva style and continues on with the rest of her concert. The two were rumored to be together earlier this year, though Lopez remained coy on their official status at the time. Things seemed to fizzle out fairly quickly with Lopez moving on to a relationship with Alex Rodriguez. Watch the clip

(Radio.com) Peter Engel, the producer of the late 80s/early 90s teen TV show "Saved by the Bell," has revealed he wished Justin Bieber would play the part for Zack Morris in the upcoming Bell musical. There's just one catch: Engel says ideally, it would be Bieber from around 2012 before he achieved massive international fame and before he got more than a few tattoos. After all, Engels wants the person who gets the part to look believable enough to play a high schooler. As a time machine seems out of the question, Engel explained he would he happy with someone who is Bieber-esque. Watch the TMZ video

(Radio.com) It's been two years since Ne-Yo released a single and now the sensual R&B crooner is back with a new track called 'Another Love Song," which is now streaming online. On the track, the singer celebrates falling in love with a woman who makes him want to sing--you guessed it--another love song. The upbeat single arrived just in time for summer and Ne-Yo will spend the next weeks promoting it on television. The single coincides with Ne-Yo's upcoming judging gig on World of Dance, the Jennifer Lopez-fronted dance competition that premieres tonight. Ne-Yo, Julianne Hough and Jenna Dewan-Tatum will join Lopez to steer professional dancers toward a prize of $1 million. Listen to "Another Love Song"

(Radio.com) Mike WiLL Made-It released his new music video for "Perfect Pint" on Monday (May 30), which features collaborations with Rae Sremmurd, Kendrick Lamar and Gucci Mane. Directed by Nabil, the video features Lamar driving a flying car through a surreal desert landscape, Sremmurd rapping in the backseat of a car while an astronaut shoots a UFO at him and a larger-than-life Mane stomping through the barren area. Not to mention, giant pill capsules fall from the sky like rain and the vehicle looks like it leaves water skiing marks on the highway. The video mixes up some of your favorite rappers with super unexpected sci-fi elements. Road "tripping" indeed. Watch the clip

(Radio.com) Keith Urban and Carrie Underwood made country music magic when they came together for Urban's hit single "The Fighter." With over 15 million views and counting on YouTube, fans cannot get enough of this catchy tune. The "Wasted Time" singer decided to let his audience fill in for Underwood at a recent appearance at the Grand Ole Opry. Before he played, he told his audience, "We're going to try this song that is a duet, but I am Carrie-less tonight. "So, I thought I could get somebody out of the audience to sing it, or I could think that there's safety in numbers and get the whole tribe to sing tonight." Watch the performance and the original music video

(Radio.com) It has been just about one month since former One Direction band member Niall Horan dropped his third solo single, "Slow Hands," and it seems he's still working out all the kinks while performing the song live. This was apparent during his stop on The Ellen DeGeneres Show when he performed the new single, albeit accidentally remixed. While on stage in the Adorama Theater at Fresh 102.7 for an "Up Close and Personal" event with fans, Niall admitted he had forgotten his own lyrics to the song. "I ended up doing two passes of the performance because I actually forgot the first line of the second verse," Niall told morning hosts Karen and Jeffrey. "I just start over-thinking stuff," Niall admitted. "I wrote the song and I forgot the lyrics to it!" Speaking of writing the track, what was it that inspired Niall to put the pen to paper on this one? Read about that

(Radio.com) The Academy of Country Music Awards announced the winners of the Special Awards for this year's 11th Annual ACM Honors on Monday (May 30). The event will take place August 23 at the Ryman Auditorium in Nashville, Tennessee, and be broadcast later on CBS. Special honorees for the 52nd Academy of Country Music Awards include Kelsea Ballerini, Eric Church, Toby Keith, Bob Kingsley, Reba McEntire, Nashville, Willie Nelson, Dolly Parton, Shel Silverstein and George Strait. Additional off-camera categories that will be feted at the 11th Annual ACM Honors event will include Industry Awards and Studio Recording Awards. Read more

(Radio.com) Kelsea Ballerini has a surprise coming soon and fans can only hope it's a new single. The country star shared a series of Instagram posts teasing the new music. "Surprise coming. ttyl.," she wrote. The singer also posted a short video which features a woman dancing around in a dress while a brief snippet of music plays in the background. There are also uncaptioned posts, showing the dress up close. The country star is currently prepping her second studio album for release later this year. Check out the posts

(Radio.com) Noel and Liam Gallagher are Great Britain's prickliest brothers and their estrangement makes the heart grow even more bitter. Noel turned 50 yesterday and celebrated with a star-studded party with some of Liam's favorite people Madonna, humble rock performer Bono, self-made fashion designer Stella McCartney and Liam's longtime bestie Damon Albarn of Blur. It's a wonder that Liam (who famously plays well with others) wasn't invited to the English estate for cocktails and selfies. Noel's war of the Rolodex also brought A-listers like Michael Fassbender and Alicia Vikander to the soiree. Two weeks ago, Liam expressed dismay that he and their mother were left off the guest list, referring to Noel as a "potato." "Re potatoes 50th he's not invited none of his family not even his own mother says a lot about the man and his part planner pair of wankers," he wrote. Read more

